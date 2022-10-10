HUNTINGTON — Amid Fire Prevention Week 2022, utility companies are sharing tips for residents to take precautions in their own homes.
Throughout the week, awareness about fire safety is spread during the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire in 1871.
Columbia Gas of Ohio reminds people of carbon monoxide’s risks.
“Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless, non-corrosive gas created when fuels (such as gasoline, wood, natural gas, propane or oil) burn incompletely,” the company's press release said. “Even though natural gas doesn’t contain carbon monoxide, it can be produced when there’s not enough oxygen for fuels to burn properly. The most reliable way to know whether you have a CO leak is to have fully functioning CO detectors at home, especially in areas where someone sleeps.”
Columbia Gas encouraged people to know the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, which include experiencing flu-like symptoms such as headaches, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, irregular breathing or feeling ill.
“If carbon monoxide is present in your home, you may feel tired at home but fine when away from home,” Columbia Gas said. “Don’t ignore the warning signs. Carbon monoxide can be fatal within five minutes at high concentrations.”
If a CO detector sounds or you suspect carbon monoxide is present, leave the area to get fresh air, call 911 and your gas company. Columbia Gas can be reached at 1-800-344-4077. Do not go back until repairs are made and it's safe to re-enter the area.
Mountaineer Gas Company shared tips on its Facebook page Monday. The tips were:
Keep clothing, bedding, rugs and other flammable objects at least three feet from a space heater, stove or fireplace.
Keep children and pets away from open flames.
Stay in the kitchen when frying, grilling, boiling or broiling food.
Have an emergency escape plan prepared and a designated meeting place a safe distance from your home.
Replace the batteries of smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors bi-annually.
If you must use a space heater, place it on a level, non-flammable surface.
