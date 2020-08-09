Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Motorists were rerouted on a major Huntington road for 24 hours as the West Virginia Division of Highways worked to move gas lines along a Ritter Park area bridge.

The 5th Street Bridge was closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 8 p.m. Saturday while natural gas utility lines were relocated. Trucks were escorted through the work zone by flaggers.

Built in 1921, the bridge is set to be replaced as part of a $3.7 million project to replace it and the 8th Street Bridge. Approximately 11,200 vehicles use the bridge every day, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

