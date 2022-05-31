Seven new TTA buses began transporting passengers on Monday and Tuesday. The vehicles cost $3.6 million, or about $511,000 each. They were manufactured by Gillig Corporation of Livermore, California, and have a warranty.
HUNTINGTON — As the price of fuel rises, the Tri-State Transit Authority projects a negative effect on future spending.
The board approved a budget for the next fiscal year on Wednesday, which was prepared with the assumption that diesel could cost $5 a gallon and gasoline $4.
“Nearly $4 and something a gallon and it’s eating away at some of those budget reserves,” said General Manager Paul Davis during his report to the board.
TTA’s year-to-date operating experiences have increased 4% and are 8% below budget. March 2022’s cost of operation was $29,647.50 less than in March 2021.
For the current fiscal year, TTA is budgeted for to $2.75 a gallon for diesel fuel and is now paying over $4, according to the financial report given to the board. In April, about $146,000 of the authority’s over $616,000 in capital and operating checks were for fuel and fuel taxes. TTA paid over $154,000 for fuel and fuel taxes in March.
Operating expenses for year-to-date were $536,000 better than budget because of lower than expected costs for fuel, wages and fringe benefits. TTA was below budget on fuel costs at the beginning of the year.
Last week, the Associated Press reported that the average price of regular-grade gasoline rose 33 cents over the previous couple of weeks to $4.71 per gallon. The AP said the average price at gas pumps is $1.61 higher than it was a year ago.
TTA sells fuel to other local entities, such as law enforcement and government agencies.
Board members heard an update on its agreement with Pullman Square, which is up to date on rent payments to TTA. Ridership for March 2022 increased by 135 customers and Dial-A-Ride ridership increased 883 customers.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
