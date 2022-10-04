CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s gas utilities proposed purchased-gas rate hikes so high in August that the state Public Service Commission stepped in to order the companies to propose ways to soften the rate blow for customers.
But even after gas utilities filed their proposals and commission staff members recommended new rates of their own, ratepayers still face sharp rate hike requests — while corporate gas giants keep raking in record profits.
The commission staff filed interim rate recommendations for the gas utilities Friday — suggestions for now before final recommendations to come after it audits companies’ potential cost adjustments. The gas utilities filed new proposals of their own Friday.
The filings came two months after the utilities submitted their initial applications to adjust the purchased gas portion of their rates effective Nov. 1. Purchased gas adjustments let gas utility companies recover from ratepayers costs the companies pay suppliers for the gas they deliver to ratepayers.
With gas prices ballooning, the Public Service Commission issued an order last month to gas utilities to propose ways to “levelize the rate impact” of their gas cost adjustments to “avoid sudden and significant rate shock.”
Hope Gas Inc., which serves 35 West Virginia counties, on Friday proposed an estimated monthly increase of $52.61 (42.1%) from Nov. 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023, to be followed by another $23.53 (64%) increase on top of that effective April 1, 2023, to Oct. 31, 2023, for residential customers.
In its filing, Hope Gas opted for a phased-in, underlying purchased-gas adjustment rate of $7.83 for November through March, followed by a rate of $13.06 from April to October, instead of implementing the full, previously proposed rate of $9.87 all at once.
Hope Gas proposed what it called a “Good Neighbor Discount” under which, if approved, the company would implement a $1.50 per thousand cubic feet rate credit for a residential customer starting with the customer’s next billing cycle through Oct. 31, 2023. The $1.50 credit would show as a separate line item on the customer’s bill. Any residential customer requesting the discount with an arrears balance would be required to be set up on a payment plan to receive the discount.
Hope requested that the total of those credits would be recovered by the company as an asset in its next base rate case.
Under a staff-recommended rate filed Friday, Hope Gas residential customers who use 13,000 cubic feet would get a monthly bill of $198.98 this winter, a rise of $68.75, or 52.8%, over the monthly bill of $130.23 that customers would have received last winter under current rates.
The national market determines the prices that gas utilities pay suppliers for gas. The rates are not to include profit for the companies.
The commission staff found that Peoples Gas West Virginia LLC’s requested purchased gas rate effectively mitigated rate impact, backing the company’s proposal to increase the average monthly bill by $58.76, or 47.8%, over the monthly bill of $122.91 the customer would have received last winter.
Consumers Gas Utility Co., in a Friday filing, stuck to a previous proposal to increase the monthly bill for a residential customer using 5,000 cubic feet per month by $25.88, or 45.7%, to $82.51.
In its own Friday filing, commission staff recommended a monthly rate 5% below the company’s proposed rate.
Commission staff hasn’t yet filed an interim rate recommendation for Canaan Valley Gas Co. The company argued in a Friday filing that rolling back its original request of purchased gas rate hike request from $4.94 to $7.39 per thousand cubic feet would result in “undue hardship” for both the company and its customers.
Canaan Valley Gas proposed a hike of $17.15, or 16.5%, for customers using seven thousand cubic feet per month, from $104.06 to $121.22.
Consumers Gas Utility and Canaan Valley Gas both said customers could be put on a budget plan and enter into deferred payment agreements, also noting that customers could apply for assistance through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. That program provides federally funded assistance to cut home energy costs to low-income households.
Both companies also contended that lowering the purchased gas rate would “send the wrong signals” to ratepayers who otherwise may use their gas more efficiently not aware that the full cost of their usage will be deferred to be collected later.
The commission’s Consumer Advocate Division asked utilities to “provide additional flexibility” in deferred payment agreements they negotiate with customers after the winter heating season in a filing published Monday. The Consumer Advocate Division is an independent arm of the agency that represents ratepayers’ interests.
The division also called for additional state and federal resources to be provided for helping residential customers pay higher winter heating bills this year, urging further LIHEAP aid.
The commission staff recommended a rate 7% lower than the rate proposed by Southern Public Service Co. Staff said average customers would receive a monthly bill of $158.42 in the winter months, coming in below the company’s proposed monthly bill of $170.42.
But while West Virginians face elevated gas utility costs, the country’s gas behemoths are riding high off some of their most profitable quarters on record.
Exxon reported 2022 second-quarter earnings of $17.9 billion in July as energy prices soared, more than triple what it earned in the same period a year ago. Chevron reported quarterly earnings of $11.6 billion in July, also more than tripling its quarterly earnings from its second quarter in 2021. BP reported a second-quarter profit of $8.45 billion, the company’s highest in 14 years.
But those companies have drawn heavy criticism for using their profits to buy back greater shares of stock instead of ramping up production.
Shell’s production declined 5.1% from the second quarter of 2021 to the same period in 2022 while the company announced it would increase shareholder distributions through a $6 billion share buyback program.
Stock buybacks, in which a company purchases back its shares from the market, decrease the number of outstanding shares on the market, expanding shareholders’ ownership stakes.
Shell shareholder distributions doubled from what they were in the first half of 2013 when crude oil prices were similar, the company said, partly attributing the rise to “increased discipline.”
Chevron, ExxonMobil and Shell executives said they were taking action to increase production during a U.S. House Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee hearing on the recent increase in gasoline prices earlier this year. A BP America executive noted that the price of globally traded oil, gasoline and other refined products are driven by international markets.
Peoples Gas West Virginia made over 180 deals to buy gas from Sequent Energy Management, a subsidiary of Oklahoma-based gas gatherer and processer Williams, from July 2021 through June 2022, according to Peoples Gas’ rate hike filing. Many of the settlements exceeded $10,000.
Williams reported a 32% increase in net income in second quarter of 2022 over the same period in 2021.