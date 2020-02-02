PORTSMOUTH, Ohio — The Scioto County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society (SCCOGS) will meet at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Portsmouth Library. The speaker will be Bob Boldman. Everyone is welcome.
