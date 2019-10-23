HUNTINGTON— The following information was provided by reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office:
PURSUIT: A Wayne County man was arrested Monday afternoon after a lengthy pursuit by car and on foot along W.Va. Route 10 near Barboursville.
Jeff Allen Parsons, 33, of Genoa, is charged with fleeing with reckless indifference, fleeing on foot, reckless driving, no insurance, no passing zone, obstructing, left of center, improper registration and defective equipment, and was also charged on an outstanding family court warrant, according to reports from the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office and Western Regional Jail.
The chase began when deputies spotted a gold Buick LeSabre, which deputies said had no left-side mirror and a dangerously wobbling wheel, traveling W.Va Route 10 around 3:45 p.m. Monday. After officers attempted to stop the vehicle near the intersection with Alternate W.Va. 10, it sped up and continued south toward Doss Hill, crossing the center line multiple times.
At the top of the hill, the car turned on Doss Hill Road and pulled into a driveway before the driver, later identified as Parsons, fled on foot. A female passenger remained in the vehicle, who provided deputies with a false name for the suspect, reports state.
Parsons evaded police and K9 units in the woods around Doss Hill Road and W.Va. 10 until he was found and taken into custody about two hours later. He remains lodged at Western Regional Jail on a $36,000 bond.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 13 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Tuesday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Fugitive from justice, 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, 1000 block of Monroe Avenue.
Burglary, 5 p.m. Monday, 1200 block of West 5th Avenue.
Robbery, 8:28 p.m. Monday, 1000 block of Adams Avenue.
Shoplifting, 7:20 p.m. Monday, 100 block of 4th Avenue.
Missing person, 2 p.m. Monday, 800 block of 12th Street.
Petit larceny, 7 p.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 9th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance, 5:25 p.m. Monday, 400 block of Washington Avenue.
Open container, 10:58 a.m. Monday, West 3rd Street/West 6th Avenue.
Trespassing, 11:45 a.m. Monday, 900 block of West 16th Street.
Burglary, 6:45 p.m. Friday, 1800 block of 6th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 6:45 p.m. Thursday, 400 block of Adams Avenue.
Brandishing, domestic battery, 1:06 a.m. Monday, 2800 block of Artisan Avenue.
Stolen auto, 11:29 p.m. Monday, 2500 block of 4th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Justin Dan Wiley, 28, was jailed at 10:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with first-degree armed robbery. Bond was $25,000.
Clifford Jenkins, 45, was jailed at 2:45 a.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
Rebecca Lee Stansberry, 29, was jailed at 6:50 p.m. Monday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with delivery of a controlled substance. Bond was not set.
