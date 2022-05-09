HUNTINGTON — A Genoa man will face nine charges in July for a violent home invasion in November 2020 that left a couple hospitalized.
Nathan Allen Dolen was indicted on counts of entry of a building other than a dwelling, grand larceny, burglary, first-degree robbery, attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault, kidnapping, use of presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony and third-degree arson.
Wanda Gail Blankenship, of Dunlow, was charged with being an accessory after the fact.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Greg Howard moved the trial to 9 a.m. July 12, starting with jury selection and said he expects it to be a two- to three-day trial. A pre-trial hearing was set for 10 a.m. June 27, with the possibility of a plea hearing.
Dolen was originally charged with home invasion before the indictment.
According to the criminal complaints in Cabell County Magistrate Court, the incident occurred about 9 a.m. Nov. 22, 2020, at a home in the 7000 block of West Country Club Drive, outside Huntington.
At the scene, Cabell County sheriff’s deputies discovered two victims lying in the living room, injured, bleeding and handcuffed to each other.
According to the criminal complaint, the two were taken from their bedrooms separately and threatened with physical violence if they did not provide the defendant with money.
Detectives believe Dolen forced his way into the couple’s garage by kicking the door open before accessing the home through a rear door in the sunroom, the complaint said.
Dolen is accused of grabbing the woman from a bedroom and taking her to the living room, at which point she injured her leg.
Officers believe that he then entered another bedroom and assaulted the man. According to the criminal complaint, Dolen was armed with a .22-caliber rifle that he found in the garage of the home and struck the man with the weapon.
Dolen is accused of ransacking several rooms of the home, as well as a safe and a vehicle, for items police say he stole. He left the home in a Chevrolet truck — eventually transferring items taken from the victims’ home to another truck — and is accused of pouring gasoline on the victims’ vehicle and setting it on fire.
Deputy Chief Doug Adams said the truck was pushed over a hill.
Several firearms were taken from Dolen’s home, which he was not allowed to have as a convicted felon.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
