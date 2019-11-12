HUNTINGTON — When Southern Airways Flight 932 crashed Nov. 14, 1970, into the hillside near Huntington, sons and daughters were taken from their parents and parents were taken from their sons and daughters.
Dr. Matthew M. Ralsten III and his sister were among those who lost their parents on that fateful night that took the lives of 75 Thundering Herd football players, coaches, staff, supporters and flight crew members on board the plane. Ralsten will return to Huntington on Thursday as the keynote speaker for the 49th Memorial Fountain Ceremony honoring those 75 people.
Ralsten said the ceremony has become an important part of the fabric of Marshall University and the surrounding community.
“The loss of the 75 lives that tragic evening included many of the leaders in our academic, business and political community, as well as the players, coaches, pilots and crew,” Ralsten said in a release from the university. “The ceremony allows us to remember our loved ones, while allowing us to also celebrate the amazing progress our school and community continues to achieve.”
Ralsten said the crash had a particularly profound effect on his family, especially on him and his sister, Mollie.
“My sister and I lost both of our parents,” said Ralsten. “The impact of such a loss is hard to describe, but we were very fortunate to have been raised by our amazing extended family.”
Ralsten’s parents, Matthew Murrill Ralsten and Helen Ralsten, were among the 24 Marshall supporters who died in the crash. At the time, his father operated a clothing store called The Ralsten Ltd. and was also a member of Huntington City Council. His mother was a school teacher in Chesapeake, Ohio. Both were Marshall graduates.
A graduate of the Marshall University School of Medicine in 2002, Ralsten now works as an obstetrician-gynecologist. His wife, Tammy, graduated with a B.S.N. from Marshall in 1996. They reside in Fayetteville, Georgia, and have twins, Matthew Murrill Ralsten IV, a student at the University of South Carolina, and Helen Claire Ralsten, a student at the University of Georgia.
Ralsten said he is honored to be the keynote speaker and is excited to return home to see family, friends and former classmates.
“The ‘Marshall Family’ are those who have shared their memories of my parents with me and those who I continue to meet, sharing the virtues of our state, community and Marshall University,” he said.
The ceremony begins at noon on the Memorial Student Center plaza. The fountain will be turned off for the winter during a moment of silence.
The ceremony will be live streamed at www.marshall.edu/it/livestream.