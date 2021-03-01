The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Georgia man with four felony convictions admitted to illegally possessing drugs and a firearm discovered in a 2019 Huntington drug raid.

Brandon Quane Hudson, 36, of Macon, Georgia, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Hudson allowed members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force to execute a search warrant Aug. 20, 2019, at his Huntington home. During the raid, officers found about 17.41 grams of crack cocaine and 4 grams of methamphetamine.

Officers also found a Ruger EC9s, 9mm pistol and eight rounds of ammunition, which Hudson admitted were in his possession.

During his plea, Hudson admitted he had intended to distribute the drugs for money.

Stuart said Hudson had four previous felony convictions prior to his arrest in Huntington.

He faces up to 20 years in prison at his May 24 sentencing.

