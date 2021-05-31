HUNTINGTON — Brandon Quane Hudson, 36, of Macon, Georgia, was recently sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, also known as crack, and methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a release from the office of Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston. Hudson will serve five years of supervised release upon completion of his prison sentence.
According to court documents, on Aug. 20, 2019, members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Hudson’s residence in Huntington and located approximately 17.41 grams of cocaine base, also known as crack, and four grams of methamphetamine.
Hudson, also known as “Blade” and “Blazer,” admitted that he intended to distribute the methamphetamine and crack for money. Officers also located a Ruger EC9s, 9mm pistol and eight rounds of 9mm ammunition, which Hudson admitted were in his possession. Hudson knew he was a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Johnston commended the investigative work of the Huntington Police Department, the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Assistant United States Attorney Courtney Cremeans handled the prosecution.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence.