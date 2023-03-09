People browse through the different services and vendors on display during the annual WSAZ Home and Garden Show last year at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington. This year’s show is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. on Friday.
HUNTINGTON — WSAZ’s own lawn and garden guru, John Marra, is back for the 2023 WSAZ Home & Garden Show that starts Friday and continues throughout the weekend at Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
“For more than 40 years, John has been dispensing expert advice as a WVU extension agent as well as WSAZ’s very own gardening expert,” said WSAZ’s Molly Browning.
Browning said the annual event welcomes exhibitors showcasing the latest in home and garden products and services.
“Get expert advice on everything to improve your home inside and out,” she said.
The show runs through the weekend from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, March 10; from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11; and from noon to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 12. More than 100 vendors are set up to help homeowners prepare for the warmer months.
Browning added there will be a Kid’s Adventure Garden, sponsored by Gritt’s Farm, Green Clovers 4-H Club, Good News Llamas and Little Victories Animal Rescue Group. Activities include a petting zoo and interactive display by Gritt’s Farm.
There will also be several seminars given by the Tri-State master gardeners throughout the weekend, beginning “Growing Microgreens” at 5 p.m. on Friday by Baxter Mallory. It will be followed at 6 p.m. by the Marshall University Sustainability Department Composing Facility by Amy Parsons-White and “Preparing Your Home to Sell” at 7 p.m. by Todd Nelson of Old Colony Co. of Huntington.
On Saturday at 11 a.m., “Growing Fruit Trees” by Mira Danilovich will be presented, followed by “How to Espalier Fruit Trees and Fruit” by Danilovich at noon; beekeeping by Gabe Blatt at 1 p.m.; wild edibles for everyday life by Rebecca Linger at 2 p.m.; pollinators and beneficial insects by Mike Beck at 3 p.m.; garden flooding and food safety by Evan Wilson at 4 p.m.; new plants for 2023 by Lori Bowling at 5 p.m.; raising chickens in an urban backyard by Evan Wilson at 6 p.m.; and at 7 p.m., helpful homebuying tips by Old Colony Co. of Huntington.
Tickets to the WSAZ Home and Garden Show are $10 for general admission, $8 for senior citizens age 60 and up, and free for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchase online at mountainhealtharena.com via Ticketmaster or at the Mountain Health Arena box office.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
