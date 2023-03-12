The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Sticking to an exercise and diet plan can be tough. But new research suggests one way to make it easier: getting a good night’s sleep on a regular basis.

The findings, presented Friday at the American Heart Association’s Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle and Cardiometabolic Health conference in Boston, found that people with good sleep habits were better able to follow exercise and diet plans while trying to lose weight than those with poor sleep health. The research is considered preliminary until full findings are published in a peer-reviewed journal.

