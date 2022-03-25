HUNTINGTON — A Ghanaian man pleaded guilty in Huntington last week to his role in a romance fraud scheme.
Banabas Ganidekam, 24, pleaded guilty to wire fraud. He faces up to 20 years in prison at his June 21 sentencing. As part of his plea agreement, Ganidekam agreed to pay restitution in an amount to be determined by the court at a later date.
According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, court documents and statements made during the plea hearing, Ganidekam received proceeds from a romance fraud scheme in his bank account in Ohio that he later transferred to an account in Huntington. Ganidekam lived in Westerville, Ohio, at the time.
Ganidekam received the money through wire transfer services including bank wire transfers, personal checks and cashier’s checks. Ganidekam admitted he received the fraudulent money from at least 14 victims.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.