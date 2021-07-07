The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Christmas is coming to Huntington a little early, along with a few other fun Ritter Park activities.

The Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District has announced plans for Christmas in July, along with other summer festivities.

Christmas in July begins at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 9, in Ritter Park at Shelter 2. The festivities are for all ages and will start with making a Christmas snow globe craft with provided supplies. Jim Henson’s “The Muppet Christmas Carol” will be shown at dark. A special guest may drop in for the celebration. The event is free, and concessions will be sold. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets and wear an ugly Christmas T-shirt.

Later this month, the park district will host the first Food Truck Friday with Furry Friends on July 30 at 6 p.m. in Ritter Park near the 10th Street fountain. The evening will include music, a dog obstacle course, a doggie kissing booth and food trucks. Cats and dogs from local rescue organizations will be available on- and off-site for adoption. Monetary and pet supply donation boxes will also be at the event.

The next day, toy furry friends and their pals can enjoy a Teddy Bear Picnic on Saturday, July 31, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Ritter Park at Shelter 2. The event will include picnic-style refreshments, a sing-along, story time, crafts, games and more for children and their teddy bears. The event is free and open to the public while supplies last.

Ritter Park turns into a racetrack on Saturday, Aug. 28, for a Power Wheels Derby. Registration will begin at 1 p.m. The first race will be at 2 p.m. The competition will have two age classes for races, 1-4 and 5-7. Trophies will be awarded for the top three winners in each age class. Attendees can also enter to win a raffle for a new ride. Registered Power Wheels must be original stock vehicles will no modified batteries. Helmets are required for participants.

For more information about these events, call GHPRD at 304-696-5954.

