Sherry Rowe, right, and Dottie Cyrus, of Prichard, walk together after filling their boxes with rose clippings as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District conducts the annual Ritter Park Rose Garden Rose Clipping Give-Away on Monday in Huntington.
Parks employee Michael Blatt hands out rose clippings to people as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District conducts the annual Ritter Park Rose Garden Rose Clipping Give-Away on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Huntington.
Ron Mayo, of Kenova, displays a bag filled with rose clippings as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District conducts the annual Ritter Park Rose Garden Rose Clipping Give-Away on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Huntington.
Morgan Pawl, of Detroit, Mich., gathers rose clippings from around the garden as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District conducts the annual Ritter Park Rose Garden Rose Clipping Give-Away on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Huntington.
above: Parks employee Michael Blatt helps guests fill their boxes with rose clippings Monday. left: Ron Mayo, of Kenova, displays a bag filled with rose clippings at the annual Ritter Park Rose Garden Rose Clipping Give-Away on Monday in Huntington.
Asha Borsman, of Huntington, holds out her box as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District conducts the annual Ritter Park Rose Garden Rose Clipping Give-Away on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Huntington.
Sherry Rowe, right, and Dottie Cyrus, of Prichard, walk together after filling their boxes with rose clippings as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District conducts the annual Ritter Park Rose Garden Rose Clipping Give-Away on Monday in Huntington.
Parks employee Michael Blatt hands out rose clippings to people as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District conducts the annual Ritter Park Rose Garden Rose Clipping Give-Away on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Huntington.
Ron Mayo, of Kenova, displays a bag filled with rose clippings as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District conducts the annual Ritter Park Rose Garden Rose Clipping Give-Away on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Huntington.
Morgan Pawl, of Detroit, Mich., gathers rose clippings from around the garden as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District conducts the annual Ritter Park Rose Garden Rose Clipping Give-Away on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Huntington.
above: Parks employee Michael Blatt helps guests fill their boxes with rose clippings Monday. left: Ron Mayo, of Kenova, displays a bag filled with rose clippings at the annual Ritter Park Rose Garden Rose Clipping Give-Away on Monday in Huntington.
Asha Borsman, of Huntington, holds out her box as the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District conducts the annual Ritter Park Rose Garden Rose Clipping Give-Away on Monday, November 7, 2022, in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — As part of an annual giveaway, aspiring horticulturists flocked to the Ritter Park Rose Garden on Monday morning to bring a piece of the garden home.
The day began with Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s Ritter Park Rose Garden Rose Clipping Give-Away. Gardens can use the clippings to grow their own roses in personal gardens and flowerbeds. GHPRD assists those who showed up with information about using the clippings.
According to the park district’s website, the Ritter Park Rose Garden features over 3,000 roses. All-America Rose Selections (AARS) award-winning roses are planted in the garden each year.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.