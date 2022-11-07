The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — As part of an annual giveaway, aspiring horticulturists flocked to the Ritter Park Rose Garden on Monday morning to bring a piece of the garden home.

The day began with Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District’s Ritter Park Rose Garden Rose Clipping Give-Away. Gardens can use the clippings to grow their own roses in personal gardens and flowerbeds. GHPRD assists those who showed up with information about using the clippings.

