HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District (GHPRD) is hosting a photo contest for the fall season. The theme is “What about the Huntington area are you especially grateful for?”
Submission is free, and each contestant may submit up to four images. Photos may be of any photographic medium and size but must be matted or framed in some way with your name, phone number and email address attached. Include the photo’s title, medium, year and any other significant information attached to the back of the photo.
Photos can be submitted in person or via mail to the GHPRD office in Heritage Station at 210 11th St. Shop #1, Huntington, WV 25701. Photographers should receive an email confirming your entry. Entries must be received no later than 4:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15.
Photos will be judged by GHPRD Recreation Assistant Christina Rodes, GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Lauren Carte and guest judge Anna Browning. Awards include first, second and third place as well as an honorable mention.
By entering the contest, photographers agree to the photographs being featured with credit on GHPRD social media.
Winners will be announced at a reception at the Ritter Park Rose Garden’s Room with a View at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
For more information, contact GHPRD Recreation Assistant Christina Rodes at crodes@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954.