HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District invited Santa to spend some time with local residents at Ritter Park on Saturday, and ensured his visit was safe for all.
Santa, seated inside a giant inflatable snow globe near the fountain, waved, smiled and posed for socially distant photos with visitors from 2-4 p.m.
Park district employees reported there was a line to see the visitor from the North Pole for the duration of the event.
Santa’s photo opportunity was offered free of charge and guests also received an ornament craft to take home and make, while supplies lasted.
For more events offered by GHPRD, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/GHPRD