HUNTINGTON — The luck of the Irish was shining down Saturday on the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District’s St. Patrick’s Day celebration at Gobbler’s Knob in Ritter Park.
The family- and dog-friendly event featured local artists, vendors, food trucks and more in honor of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. Visitors were treated to music by Underground Seein’ Machine and the Booch Brothers and performances by 4th Avenue Arts.
People also had the opportunity to sample authentic Irish cuisine, such as soda bread and two types of Irish soup, prepared by chef Leah Gore.
St. Patrick’s Day this year will be celebrated Tuesday, March 17.