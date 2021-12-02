HUNTINGTON — ’Tis the season for festive holiday events from the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District.
Throughout the month of December, families can enjoy a variety of events at local parks, with seasonal crafts and snacks and even a few interactions with Santa Claus. Recreation Superintendent Lauren Patrick said a mix of new and different events is part of this year’s lineup.
“We’re excited,” she said. “We’re doing a lot this year, trying to spread things out throughout the month so there was something to do regularly.”
Santa’s Mailbox
Santa’s Mailbox has returned to Heritage Station, 210 11th St. Jolly Old St. Nick will respond to those who drop off letters as soon as possible. Patrick said GHPRD started this tradition in recent years.
Christmas Display Lighting
The Christmas Display Lighting at the Ritter Park Fountain area will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. Huntington High School sophomore Andrew Bowen led fundraising efforts earlier this year for the display. Hot chocolate, cookies, crafts, photo opportunities and Santa Claus will be at the celebration.
Breakfast with Santa
At St. Cloud Commons Lodge, Santa and Mrs. Claus will host a “Breakfast with Santa” with GHPRD on Saturday, Dec. 4. The event is sold out. Guests can eat pancakes and make holiday crafts starting at 9 a.m.
Gingerbread House Decorating Party
Get into the holiday spirit by making a gingerbread house at St. Cloud Commons Lodge at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7. Attendees can enjoy refreshments and music. GHPRD will provide pre-assembled houses and decoration materials. Tickets to this event have sold out.
Cozy Christmas by the Campfire
Enjoy marshmallows and hot cocoa and sing Christmas carols at Ritter Park’s Gobbler Knob on Friday, Dec. 17, starting at 6 p.m. as part of the Cozy Christmas by the Campfire. This is a variation of events from years past, Patrick said. The H.A.R.T. Choose Joy Players will sing. Patrick said a live Nativity petting zoo from Honey Hill Farm will be an addition to this event. This is free and open to all ages.
Where’s the Elf?
Take part in a holiday scavenger hunt for one of Santa’s helpers. Park staff will hide a toy elf in one of the district’s 14 parks. Clues will be posted twice a day on the GHPRD Facebook page from Saturday, Dec. 18, to Thursday, Dec. 23. Those who find the elf and return him to the park office in Heritage Station will get a special prize. Patrick said the elf will be in the same park this year until he is found.
For more information, contact Patrick at lpatrick@ghprd.org or call 304-696-5954.