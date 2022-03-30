HUNTINGTON — Starting wages for Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District employees are set to increase.
Commissioners of the park board approved increasing starting wages from $10 to $14 an hour at their latest meeting. The increase was part of the budgets for the park board and the cemetery that were approved for the next fiscal year.
GHPRD Executive Director Kathy McKenna told commissioners that the increase was one of the biggest items in the budget.
“The park district has been in a low salary rate for a number of years, so most of our employees come in at $10 an hour,” she said. “It is my proposal to raise that to a $14-an-hour starting wage and then make adjustments to our long-term employees also.”
For the park district’s budget, it is a 7.6% increase in the personnel budget, and in the cemetery budget, it’s a 10% increase in employee expenses, McKenna said. The park budget is $3,445,925 and the cemetery budget is $457,650.
The park budget saw a significant increase in tax revenue for the year, she added. And several projects GHPRD hopes to tackle in the next year are included in the contracted services line item. These include general repairs to Heritage Station, continuing the invasive vegetation control program and other upgrades to facilities.
The cemetery budget is similar to how it has been in the past, McKenna said. The board’s cemetery committee will need to meet before July 1 to discuss price adjustments because of an increase in prices on products used at the cemeteries.
McKenna Horsley is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering local government in Huntington and Cabell County. Follow her on Twitter @Mckennahorsley.
