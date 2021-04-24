Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. High 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.