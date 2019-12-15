HUNTINGTON — The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District will hold its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the Ritter Park Rose Garden’s Room With A View in Huntington. The public is invited to attend.
