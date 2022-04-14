HUNTINGTON — Cabell County has three commissioners again.
Caleb Gibson will serve as an interim county commissioner until the special election in November. He fills the seat that became vacant after the death of Commissioner Nancy Cartmill earlier this year.
“It’s just really humbling. That’s the word I keep telling everybody,” Gibson said of how he felt after Thursday’s commission meeting.
Gibson was one of three nominated by the Cabell County Republican Executive Committee. Commissioner Jim Morgan, the senior member of the commission, first struck Vicki Dunn-Marshall’s name from the list of nominees. Commissioner Kelli Sobonya then struck Kim Cooper’s name.
Gibson filed for the special election. He is an associate vice president of investments and a financial adviser with Wells Fargo Advisors in Huntington. He is from Milton. At 37, he will be the youngest voice on the current County Commission.
He thanked his now fellow commissioners for entrusting him with the job, which he will not take lightly, he said.
The newest commissioner also noted that Cartmill’s service can still be seen in Cabell County. Cartmill, who died in February, first joined the County Commission in 2003. She also was the first woman elected as mayor of Barboursville.
Gibson is among four Republicans and one Democrat who have filed for the special election. The primary election is May 10. The general election is Nov. 8.
Morgan said he struck Marshall’s name because she was not running for the unexpired term. While he previously said he wanted to consider a candidate who was not on the ballot, he changed his position through the process. Cooper has also filed for the election.
“If they weren’t running for office, conceivably they could take some actions that they wouldn’t be answerable to the community for,” Morgan said. “So I thought about that and decided to switch back to the way it was before, to appoint somebody who was actually going to be on the ballot and would be then responsible to the citizens for any action that they would take during this nine-month period.”
Sobonya said the decision was difficult for her, as she has a working relationship with all of the candidates. To choose, she had requested the order of the top three vote-getters from the executive committee. She opened a letter with the information during the meeting. Gibson was first, so she struck Cooper’s name.
“They’re both uniquely qualified … and I respect them both. And I just went with the will of the executive committee since they were an elected body of Republicans,” Sobonya said.
Gibson’s first official meeting at the table with Morgan and Sobonya will be April 28. He will serve as the interim commissioner until Dec. 31, 2022.
In other business during the meeting, commissioners heard about the Soar Campaign from Huntington Tri-State Airport Director Brent Brown. The airport is raising a $250,000 community match for a $750,000 grant that would support new air service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport and Washington-Dulles International Airport.
Brown said he wants to tell the airlines that 100 or more businesses in the region have contributed to the match as it shows interest in the routes. He said he is making rounds to other counties in the Tri-State to discuss the match. Morgan said the commission would take it under advisement.
The commission approved a public test of early voting equipment and Election Day tabulation equipment, testing early voting machines and early voting clerks. Early voting begins April 27.
An emergency precinct location change for Precinct 16, from Spring Hill Elementary School to Senior Life Enrichment Center, was approved.
A bid was opened for three new roofs on Cabell County Emergency Management Services stations. The lone bidder was Par Roofing of Huntington. For Station No. 1, the price was $64,900; $117,900 for Station No. 7; and $39,900 for Station No. 9.
The commission also approved the advertising bids for a new roof on the west wing of the Cabell County Courthouse.