Gov. Jim Justice, center, joins Marshall University officials and the school’s baseball team to announce a $13.8 million gift from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program for the construction of a baseball stadium Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
HUNTINGTON — A $13.8 million gift from the state to Marshall University will supply the remaining balance needed to build a baseball stadium near campus.
Gov. Jim Justice presented Marshall President Brad D. Smith with a check from the West Virginia Water Development Authority’s Economic Enhancement Grant program Thursday afternoon at the site of the future stadium. Athletic Director Christian Spears, baseball coach Jeff Waggoner and members of the baseball team were part of the presentation, which included Justice's ceremonial first pitch on the grounds.
"We know that our team deserves a field to play on, and our community has done everything they could to make it happen," Smith said. "Then today we had a gift from the state and the governor to close out what we needed for fundraising to start construction and get this baseball field built so our kids can be playing ball on it in the spring of 2024."
That falls into the latest timeline given for construction of the stadium, which will be built behind the current softball field, creating a cohesive, two-sport complex with two fields and shared facilities such as concession stands and batting cages.
The project was bid out as a 15-month build with the goal of playing at the new stadium in the spring of 2024. To do that, construction would have to begin in October, which Smith said is happening because of the gifted money from the state.
"Today is Sept. 29. We got the check we needed. We're ready to start moving dirt," Smith said.
Spears, in his first year as athletic director, said there's now enough money to complete the stadium build, but through additional fundraising efforts, elements could be added to the facility in the future.
"This allows us to build a ballpark; now we need all of the amenities that allow you to build a championship program," Spears said. "We're going to do some fundraising for those in earnest over the next 24 months, and let's see if we can do something really special for this program."
Justice, a Marshall graduate, worked hand-in-hand with Smith, Spears and former Marshall football coach Bob Pruett to coordinate the gift from the state to the school.
"It's a big-time honor for me to be able to come down and help out, whether it was a grain of sand or a big help," Justice said. "This is way overdue."
Waggoner began coaching the baseball team in 2007 and has long been an advocate for the team to have its own facility. In recent years, home games have been played at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston, Epling Stadium in Beckley and most recently at the YMCA Kennedy Center, located about 15 minutes from campus.
He learned of the $13.8 million gift with everyone else.
"It blows me away the amount of money that was given," Waggoner said. "I just feel like this is going to be a huge asset to the city and really help this city grow. I can't wait to bring in teams from the Sun Belt and actually have a home to call home."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.