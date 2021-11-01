Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert speaks during the city of Huntington’s sesquicentennial time capsule closing ceremony on Oct. 22, 2021, at the Mountain Health Arena Plaza in downtown Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance will resume membership meetings Wednesday, Nov. 3.
The first meeting will be at the Huntington YMCA on the second floor of the conference center. The meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. The doors will open at 5:45 p.m. To enter, go to the red door at 917 9th St. Attendance is restricted to those fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Masks are optional.
Marshall University President Jerry Gilbert will be the featured speaker. Gilbert, who is also a charter Alliance member, will discuss what he has enjoyed about his tenure at the university and residing in the Southside with his family.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams is also scheduled to discuss city initiatives relevant to the Southside and the importance of civic involvement to vibrant communities.
Committee chairs will give reports on plans and activities. Organizational objectives will be highlighted and discussed.
Non-members of the Alliance can attend to learn more about the organization, which works to preserve and build on amenities of the Southside. It is a 501(c)3 corporation.
“It seeks to make better any Southside quality-of-life aspect that is in need of improvement,” a press release from the organization said. “The Alliance began in late 2019 and became fully functional near start of the pandemic. Nevertheless, it has continued to work as hard as possible on its mission. It is responsible for significant Southside improvements, both through working with the GHPRD at Ritter Park and through working with the Department of Highways to extensively redesign the new bridges replacing those at 5th and 8th streets. Their appearance has been significantly upgraded to assure they present a stunning historically correct appearance.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.