ASHLAND — Stephen E. Gilmore has always had a way about him.
Be it the nearly 40 years he spent with the Ashland Independent School District, his time in coaching or the nearly 10 years he spent as Ashland’s mayor or the time he spent on the Ashland Park Board or as an Ashland city commissioner, Gilmore, 78, has always been public spirited.
Ashland officials recognized that Wednesday as they unveiled a sign at 15th Street, from Greenup Avenue to the city waterfront, renaming the area Stephen Gilmore Way.
Gilmore’s most recent stint as mayor ended in December.
The sign in his name is the main entrance to the Port of Ashland and the city riverfront. He made three trips to Washington, D.C., years ago to talk with U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell about providing $10 million to develop the riverfront.
McConnell called Gilmore prior to him leaving office to say he had put something in the congressional record about Gilmore’s public service.
Mayor Matt Perkins agrees.
“I thought it was important that we pay tribute to a long-serving public servant who has given so much to our city,” said Perkins, who still frequently calls his predecessor to ask his opinions on city issues.
“He was a public servant for nearly all his life,” said former City Commissioner Kevin Gunderson, who served a number of years on the Board of Commissioners with Gilmore. “This is most deserving.”
Gilmore served 44 years on the city park board and was instrumental in the excavation and restoration of the Central Park pond. He also worked for the construction of the bandstand in Central Park.
The current Board of Commissioners enacted an ordinance earlier this week honoring Gilmore’s accomplishments, which included helping develop Melody Mountain, a shopping center that currently contains a Walmart, several restaurants and other stores.
“I am very proud of this,” Gilmore said.
While he has homes in Florida and Lexington, Gilmore plans to visit the city he spent so much time in over the years.
“I am going to be around family,” he said. “I’ll be back.”