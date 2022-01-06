HUNTINGTON — A new cookie is ready to join the bunch as Girl Scout cookie season kicks off for 2022.
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council will begin selling cookies Thursday, Jan. 6, with the new Adventurefuls cookie — described as an “indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored creme and a hint of sea salt” — joining classic favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastics.
“It’s that special time of year where you can support young women entrepreneurs by purchasing your favorite Girl Scout cookies,” Beth Casey, CEO for the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, said in a release. “These girls have big goals to travel, take on service projects and help their communities — and you can help get them there simply by ordering cookies to enjoy. All the while, they’re learning key skills like goal setting, decision making, money management, business ethics and people skills.”
Cookies can be purchased online or from a Girl Scout. People who don’t know a Girl Scout can contact Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council by email at cookies@bdgsc.org to be connected with one in their area. In addition, cookie booths will be available outside various retail stores this spring.
The Cookie Program began in 1917 as a way for troops to finance activities, according to the release. The program encourages girls to discover their inner leadership potential and use their earnings to create experiences for themselves and their troop — including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering and math programming. Proceeds from cookie sales stay in the local area and have led to support for animal shelters, food banks and more in communities.
Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council serves nearly 5,500 girls in 61 counties in West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia and Maryland.
