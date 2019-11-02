BARBOURSVILLE — Girl Scout Troops 31362 from Nichols Elementary and 10182 from Cox Landing Elementary joined together Oct. 28 to do a “Reverse Trick-or-Treat” at the West Virginia Veterans Home in Barboursville.
The girls passed out candy to the veterans and took time to hear some of their experiences in the military, according to Teresa Cassity, leader of Troop 31362.
Troop 31362 also recently participated at the Huntington Mall’s “Make a Difference Day” event, where the girls talked to adults and children about their experiences with Girl Scouts and about how the organization is “Girl LED.”