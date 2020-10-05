Essential reporting in volatile times.

CHARLESTON — The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond are selling popular assortments of nuts and candy, as well as magazine subscriptions, as part of this year’s Fall Product Program, which launched online Oct. 1.

Girl Scouts are selling these products through their online storefronts. Contact your local Girl Scout to place your order for nuts, candy and magazines.

You can also purchase directly from the council at https://bit.ly/gsbdcnuts and https://bit.ly/gsbdcmags.

Items also can be purchased as part of the “Care To Share” initiative, where those candy and nuts will be donated to West Virginia Gold Star Mothers and the West Virginia National Guard Foundation.

For more information, visit BDGSC.org.

