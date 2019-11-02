HUNTINGTON — More than 23 years after the first Boy Scout Badge Day was held at Marshall University, area Girl Scouts finally got their chance to earn badges after a day of learning skills on campus from Marshall professors and employees.
Hosted by the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council and Marshall, the inaugural event took place at the Memorial Student Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. The inaugural event is modeled after the Boy Scout event that has been going on for 23 years.
Kelli Johnson, associate university librarian and head of access services at Marshall, said the event came about at the request of Marshall President Jerome Gilbert, who wanted more equality for the girls after sitting in on the Black Diamond Council’s “State of the Girls” panel hosted at the university last year.
Even though there were just about 50 girls who attended Saturday’s event — compared to 600 who attend the Boys Scout event — Johnson said it was going to “rock harder and be better” than the boys’ event. While she thought the event would just be attended by local girls, she said a few drove hours to attend.
“I want them to feel that they are now daughters of Marshall. You know … this obviously isn’t a recruitment event,” she said. “This is an event where we can show folks that we have some expertise here on campus and we want to share it with the community.”
Lila Mangus, membership delivery manager at Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council, said if the girls go away learning just one small thing, the event would be successful.
“I just want them to walk away knowing something before they came in here,” she said. “I hope (the event) gives them knowledge and maybe sparks an interest that they have that they didn’t know they had.”
For some of the girls, it was their first on-campus experience, giving them their first view of what higher education could look like for them in the future.
The event gives the Scouts a chance to advance in their skills to move up in their ranks faster. The girls focused on two badges to master throughout the day. Badges offered to the Scouts included Think Like a Programmer, Product Design, Financing My Dreams, Website Design and College Knowledge.
The activities were hosted by Marshall faculty and staff who volunteered their time for the event. The volunteers were prepped ahead of time on the specific teaching requirements needed for the badges to be received.
Additional information about college admissions, financial aid, and clubs and organizations on campus was also shared.
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council serves more than 20,000 girls in 59 counties in West Virginia, Ohio, Virginia and Maryland. Johnson expects the Badge Day event will grow in the future because everyone involved wants to see it as a larger event.
“If there’s something they want to learn, something they need help with, the faculty and staff here at Marshall are here to help them and (show them) that they’re truly daughters of Marshall,” she said.
Mangus encouraged anyone interested in joining to contact the Black Diamond’s Charleston office at 304-345-7722.