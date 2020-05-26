Girl Scouts donate boxes of cookies to veterans groups
CHARLESTON — The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council is donating 12,123 boxes of cookies to local veterans organizations as part of the Girl Scouts’ Gift of Caring program, a news release said.
The Girl Scouts of Black Diamond partners with the West Virginia Gold Star Mothers Association, a service organization of women who have lost sons and daughters in the military. They distribute to VA hospitals, nursing homes, disabled and paralyzed veterans and more, the release said.
As part of the Girl Scout Cookie Program, customers have an opportunity to purchase products for themselves, as well as contribute a donation to the Gift of Caring program, which uses the donations to purchase products to send to military members, the release said.
Girl Scouts of Black Diamond Council serves nearly 8,000 girls in 61 counties in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio and Maryland.