HUNTINGTON — Girl Scouts throughout the area donated more than a thousand boxes of cookies to health care workers on April 10.
The effort was part of "Health Care Heroes," an annual event where the Girl Scouts of the Black Diamond Council hosts cookie booths near hospitals and other medical facilities to encourage the community to purchase cookies that can be donated to health care heroes.
"Giving back to the community is important to Girl Scouts, and Health Care Heroes is a great opportunity for us to show how much these folks mean to us," said Beth Casey, CEO of the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond, in a news release.
In Huntington, Girl Scouts set up booths at Dr. Melin Moses' office on 3rd Avenue in Huntington to benefit Cabell Huntington Hospital and at Cycle Center Inc, on U.S. 60 East to benefit St. Mary's Medical Center.
The Cookie Program began in 1917 as a way for troops to finance activities. Today, the program encourages girls to discover their inner leadership potential and use their earnings to create experiences for themselves and their troop—including travel, outdoor adventure, and science, technology, engineering and math programming.
Proceeds from the sale stay local and have led to support for animal shelters, food banks and more in communities.