HUNTINGTON — Marshall University welcomed dozens of Girl Scouts to campus Saturday, as they were given a chance to earn two badges in workshops led by university faculty and staff.

Scouts from Black Diamond Council participated in the workshops at Drinko Library throughout the day to earn badges that included Business Owner, Animal Helpers, Financing My Dreams, Truth Seeker, Savvy Shopper, Entrepreneur, Public Speaker and Public Innovator.

U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., co-chair of the Girl Scouts’ Honorary Troop Capitol Hill, also participated in Saturday’s event.

“Whether it’s through education, STEM, or entrepreneurship, Girl Scouts are building the next generation of female leadership in our country,” Capito said in a news release. “It was a pleasure meeting with so many bright, ambitious girls today at Marshall.”

Badge day was first held at Marshall in 2019.

