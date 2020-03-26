HUNTINGTON — For health and safety reasons, the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond have halted all booth cookie sales, but are asking for help in getting those tasty treats in deserving hands.
With physical sales canceled, hundreds of troops are left with cases upon cases of cookies they still need to sell to help reach their goals for service projects, programming or community initiatives.
Now, Girl Scouts are asking those in West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Virginia to donate money to buy out the cookie stock to be donated to first responders around the area.
To donate, visit bit.ly/cookiebuyout, enter your information and choose your donation amount. For every $5 collected, one box of cookies will be donated.
“This is a crucial time to support Girl Scouts,” said Beth Casey, CEO of Girl Scouts of Black Diamond. “Our Girl Scouts have been working hard to reach their goals, and now they’re working on one more: supporting the people on the front lines of providing health care to individuals. Please consider making a donation today to help us help them.”
Girl Scout leaders are prepared around the state to get donations to the first responders working to combat COVID-19. For more information, visit www.bdgsc.org.