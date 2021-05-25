HUNTINGTON — A local program for young women concluded its spring season with a celebration Sunday.
Girls on the Run held the final event of its spring 2021 session at Ritter Park on Sunday. The event primarily focused on a 5K run completed by participants, but featured additional activities such as hair coloring, face painting and an after-party.
A local branch of an international nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing self-esteem and enrichment to girls and young women, Girls on the Run operates out of Cabell and Wayne counties. It primarily draws from schools within the area, including Village of Barboursville Elementary, Spring Hill Elementary, Southside Elementary, Milton Elementary, Explorer Academy and various homeschool groups.
The recently concluded session was the organization’s first since fall 2019, with plans for 2020 cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Already different due to the organization’s tendency to operate in the fall, the 2021 session was additionally unique because it was done predominantly online.
Despite initial worries over this change of pace, Executive Director Karen Fry was more than satisfied with the results.
“It was challenging to do it that way, because a lot of these kids are already sick of virtual programs,” said Fry. “But I sat in on a couple of these lessons, and I was able to witness these girls participating, doing the movements and exercises, writing in their journals. Some of them would even be streaming on their phone while roller-blading through their neighborhood.”
Each season’s class with the organization revolves around a central project that’s designed and done by the girls, who range from third- to fifth-graders. In previous years, examples of projects done included donation drives to Little Victories Animal Shelter in Ona, and clean-up projects done at local schools aimed at assisting janitorial staff.
This year, participants helped make encouragement posters, both for students at their schools and to help support each other through their ultimate goal: successfully completing a 3.1-mile run.
“The end of the season culminates in a celebration 5K,” said Fry. “We teach them how to set up a goal, and their goal is to complete a 5K by the end of the season. We don’t care if they walk, run or skip the whole way, their goal is just to cross the finish line at the end.”
Every member of the 25-person class, smaller than previous years, successfully completed their 5K goal and celebrated with cupcakes and healthy snacks, such as fruit.
Girls on the Run already has plans in place for fall 2021 and hopes to begin its session around the first week of September. Training for staff will take place in late June and July.
Fry said several schools in the area without the program had contacted her showing interest, with strong indications that the program would likely spread farther across the region.
When it came to what the program can provide for girls, Fry said it was a welcome break from the depressions of post-COVID school life.
“With the blended and virtual programs that the schools were offering, we saw a lot of these kids were having trouble, whether it be mentally or socially, being unable to engage with their friends and being stuck at home,” Fry said. “We’ve managed to stay relevant by helping to connect these kids to their friends outside of an academic setting. I think it’s been good for their mental health.”
Girls on the Run also offers a program for girls in middle school, which helps participants with setting and fulfilling goals while finding self-worth and self-confidence.