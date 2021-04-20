During National Volunteer Month this April, the American Red Cross is celebrating the blood, platelet and plasma donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission and urging healthy individuals to join them in giving.
The Red Cross continues to urge healthy individuals, especially those with type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs. Schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a special thank-you, those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
West Virginia
APRIL 21: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Mary’s CFE, 2825 5th Ave., Huntington
APRIL 23: 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m., A.D. Lewis Community Center, 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., Huntington
APRIL 24: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Fellowship Baptist Church, 3661 U.S. Route 60 E., Barboursville
APRIL 26: 10:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Huntington
APRIL 28: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Huntington Blood Donation Center, 1111 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Huntington
APRIL 29: 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Putnam County Chamber of Commerce Area 34, 971 W.Va. Route 34, Hurricane
APRIL 30: 1 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5700 U.S. Route 60, Huntington
APRIL 30: 2 p.m.-7 p.m., West Hamlin United Methodist Church, 6656 Lincoln St., West Hamlin
Kentucky
APRIL 23: 12:30 p.m.-6 p.m., American Red Cross Boyd County Chapter House, 4201 Blackburn Ave., Ashland
APRIL 28: 3 p.m.-7 p.m., Coalton First Baptist Church, 4434 U.S. Route 60, Rush