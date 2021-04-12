The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — Marshall University students relieved some stress Monday with a unique steam-release activity sponsored by the school.

Students had the chance to write their stressors on pieces of glass, which they then broke.

According to Marshall University Student Affairs, Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA not only donated all the glass, but also sent counselors to talk with students.

The "Break Your Stress Away" event helped kick off Stress Relief Week on campus, which will also feature mindfulness exercises, visits with Marshall University: Providing Awareness, Wellness, and Support (MU PAWS) therapy pets, yoga and more.

Final exams for Marshall students begin April 24.

