MILTON — A Mason County man was jailed overnight after being accused of shooting a man on Smith Street in Milton.

Nathan Allen McCaffrey, 20, of Glenwood, was charged by the Milton Police Department with malicious wounding.

According to the Milton Police Department, officers were called a shooting at 1040 1/2 Smith St. in Milton after Cabell County 911 dispatchers were alerted a man had been shot in the abdomen with a 9 mm handgun.

An initial 911 notification had said it was an accidental shooting.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for surgery while Milton police, Cabell County Sheriff's Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office stayed on scene to assist.

After taking statements and completing an initial investigation, police arrested and charged McCaffrey.

He is currently housed at Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

