HUNTINGTON — The Harlem Globetrotters world-famous basketball team made its routine annual stop in Huntington Sunday. While the team is 94 years old, its show was anything but outdated.
The 2020 “Pushing the Limits” World tour kicked off in December and is expected to make 200 stops in North America and 30 countries this year, giving fans a chance to experience bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at each game.
The 2020 tour features holders of 21 current world records. Many areas also featured glow in the dark performances.
The 2020 tour celebrates the 10th anniversary of the four-point shot, a shot 30-feet from the basket which they introduced to the sport in 2010.
When watching the Globetrotters play, it’s hard to tell who is having more fun — the crowd or the players. Sarah Carlson, of Huntington, had a gaggle of elementary-school aged kicks in tow as they exited the show.
“A couple of my kids started a basketball team last year and really got into it,” she said. “We took them to the show last year, and it really left them loving it even more. They were like, ‘Hey. I could do that if I practice, right?”
Missy Stevens, of Buffalo, whose son plays youth basketball, said she finds it difficult to travel out of state to watch professional basketball teams play, so they have made a yearly outing to see the Globetrotters.
“West Virginia gets ignored often, so it’s nice to know we can at least expect this each winter,” she said. “I know it’s not a competitive game, but the kids still love seeing it. It’s hard to find stuff to do this time of the year anyways.”
Spectators were invited to stay after the game and were offered a “Magic Pass” to the pre-game event, which allowed the audience to get up close and personal with the players, even learning how to spin a ball on their finger.
Even off the court, the Globetrotters bring joy to our area.
Sweet Lou II, playing in his second season with the team, made two stops in Huntington last December as part of the team’s Ambassadors of Goodwill program.
Lou visited students at Hite-Saunders Elementary School and children at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital. At the school, he encouraged students to reduce bullying and violence in school, while at the hospital, he visited patients and showed them some of the team’s ball handling moves.
The team will return to the Huntington area next January.