Model Cecelia Hart walks the runway during the fashion show as the Huntington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. conducts the “Go Red for Women” event on Friday at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Huntington.
Model Cecelia Hart walks the runway during the fashion show as the Huntington Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. conducts the “Go Red for Women” event on Friday at Sixteenth Street Baptist Church in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Women filled the Sixteenth Street Baptist Church fellowship hall Friday evening for the “Go Red for Women” program in observation of National Wear Red Day and American Heart Month.
With more than 70% of cardiac arrests occurring in homes, according to the American Heart Association, the event helped women learn how to effectively do hands-only CPR and meet with survivors.
American Heart Association Marketing Communications Director Kevin Pauley said the majority of cardiac arrests occur outside of hospitals, meaning CPR is typically done by someone the victim knows, who may be afraid of hurting them.
“An event like this is just critical to creating that awareness, but also just celebrating the women in our lives. Women are the caretakers. In any home, they are a mixture of chauffeur and chef and doctor and counselor, and all of these things,” Pauley said. “There are so many things that you have to do, and if you can’t take care of yourself, then you can’t be there to take care of the other things that you have to do.”
The event was hosted by the Delta Sigma Theta sorority — an African American sorority that nationally connects to women for the program. Marshall Cardiologist Dr. Ellen Thompson presented at the event, which included a fashion show that featured cardiovascular survivors.
American Heart Association reported only 38% of cardiovascular clinical research trial participants are women as of 2020.
“The sorority is just great because there’s just so much positivity,” Pauley said. “I think it’s a real coming together and celebrating and seeing (that women) don’t have to be a statistic. (Women) can overcome this. We can ‘Go Red For Women.’ We’re going to take care of each other. We’re going to look out for each other.”
Only 40% of people who experience out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive the immediate help they need before professional help arrives, according to the association.
A two-step process based on the year’s theme of “Be the Beat” is advised for cardiac arrest at home, at work or in public for teens or adults.
Those who will assist are advised to call 911 first and then push hard and fast in the center of the chest to a familiar song that has 100 to 120 beats per minute.
Experiencing a scary moment during a cardiac arrest could be saved by thinking of some favorite songs, according to the Heart Association. It recommends several, including The Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive,” Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” Spice Girls’ “Wannabe,” and Smash Mouth’s “All Star,” which all fit in the category, the Heart Association says.
Love songs like Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” and Bruno Mar’s “Grenade” are also suggested. For those who prefer 1980s music, Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean” or Janet Jackson’s “Rhythm Nation” are suggested.
Pauley said cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of maternal death in the United States.
Data from the association shows that high blood pressure that develops during pregnancy is associated with 67% higher risk of later cardiovascular disease.
“You can’t control your family history or genetics,” Pauley explained. “In most cases, cardiovascular diseases can be prevented so prevention and awareness is so important.”
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.