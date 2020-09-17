Essential reporting in volatile times.

Goble new commander of Ashland state police post

ASHLAND — Capt. Jim Goble has been named commander of Kentucky State Police 14 just west of Ashland.

Goble, who was a graduate of the state police academy in 2004, was assigned to the Ashland post from 2004-06, gaining the rank of sergeant, according to a news release. From 2006-10, he was assigned as a detective.

After being named a sergeant, Goble served at the Ashland post from 2010-16. He was transferred to the Critical Incident Response Team in 2017 and was promoted to lieutenant. In 2019, he was assigned as commander of the state police post in Morehead. He was named post commander at the Ashland post Sept. 1, according to the release.

