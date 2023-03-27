During the West Virginia Gold Rush, which runs through April 8, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will release 50,000 golden rainbow trout at 62 lakes and streams around the state, including several state parks.
Gov. Jim Justice ceremonially kicked off the 2023 West Virginia Gold Rush during an event at Babcock State Park on Monday.
WV Governor's Office | Courtesy photo
Golden rainbow trout are a mutated strain of the rainbow trout and have been selectively and successfully bred for their golden pigmentation by WVDNR biologists.
Photo by Chris Ellis | For HD Media
During the West Virginia Gold Rush, which runs through April 8, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will release 50,000 golden rainbow trout at 62 lakes and streams around the state, including several state parks.
HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Gold Rush is back for its sixth year, giving anglers 12 days to catch golden rainbow trout and win prizes.
The competition officially begins on Tuesday and runs until April 8. Over 50,000 golden trout will be stocked in 62 lakes and streams across the state. A full list of the locations is available at https://wvdnr.gov/. The closest stocked body of water to Huntington is Barboursville Lake.
These fish are a mutated strain of the rainbow trout and were selectively and successfully bred by West Virginia Division of Natural Resources biologists. It is not related to the California golden trout.
“Anytime you can put your line in the water is a rewarding experience, but special stockings like this with the chance to win some incredible prizes is really making a difference when it comes to attracting new anglers to West Virginia who will come back year after year to fish in our incredible lakes and streams,” WVDNR Director Brett McMillion said in a news release.
Gov. Jim Justice kicked off Gold Rush 2023 by ceremonially stocking the first fish at Babcock State Park on Monday.
“Every year our incredible Gold Rush stockings bring more and more people to West Virginia to experience all of the goodness we have to offer,” Justice said in the release. “As someone who’s fished his entire life, I can say that our beautiful lakes, streams, parks, and forests are truly special, and I can’t wait for folks to get out and enjoy them during the spring.”
Out of the 50,000 golden rainbow trout stocked during the event, 100 have a numbered tag. If an angler catches a trout with one of these tags, they can enter the tag number at WVdnr.gov/goldrush for a chance to win a free West Virginia lifetime fishing license, a one-night stay at a state park or forest cabin, a West Virginia State Parks gift card or exclusive Gold Rush merchandise.
All anglers 15 and older must have a West Virginia fishing license with a current trout stamp and a valid form of identification while fishing during Gold Rush. Licenses and stamps can be purchased online at WVfish.com. Anglers must also follow West Virginia’s fishing regulations. For more information about stockings and other fishing resources, visit WVdnr.gov.
To encourage anglers and their families to plan a Gold Rush adventure, West Virginia State Parks is offering a 15% discount on lodge rooms and cabin stays now through April 15. To receive the discount, book online at WVstateparks.com and use the offer code GOLD at checkout. The offer is only valid at parks receiving Gold Rush stockings.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.