The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia Gold Rush is back for its sixth year, giving anglers 12 days to catch golden rainbow trout and win prizes.

The competition officially begins on Tuesday and runs until April 8. Over 50,000 golden trout will be stocked in 62 lakes and streams across the state. A full list of the locations is available at https://wvdnr.gov/. The closest stocked body of water to Huntington is Barboursville Lake.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you