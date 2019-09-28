CEREDO — West Virginia American Water has contributed $20,000 toward a new project at Golden Girl Group Home in Ceredo.
The funds, announced Friday, will support the Golden Minds Center for Learning and Development, a new project for the facility that will include classrooms and a retail shop for residents to learn social skills and receive entrepreneurial training.
“West Virginia American Water has been a longtime friend and community partner of Golden Girl Group Home, and we are pleased to be part of this expansion project that will contribute significantly to the facility’s rehabilitation efforts,” said West Virginia American Water President Robert Burton in a news release. “We are honored to be part of supporting these young ladies as they prepare for the next chapter in their lives.”
Golden Girl Group Home is a nonprofit group home for girls licensed to serve 24 residents from ages 12 to 21.
The home specializes in working with dependent, neglected and pre-delinquent girls who are not able to make a successful adjustment in their natural homes or foster care homes.
“Golden Girl Group Home supports teenage girls from around West Virginia who have been abused, neglected, orphaned or who can no longer live in their home. Unfortunately, the girls often come to us at the lowest points of their lives,” said Nikki Thomas, development director for Golden Girl Group Home, in the release. “We are grateful for this generous gift provided by West Virginia American Water. Their continued philanthropic efforts will help change the course of these girls’ lives by assisting with workforce development and educational training, which are two of the top priorities here at our facility.”
Groundbreaking and construction on the Golden Minds Center for Learning and Development is slated to begin in October, with a planned opening in spring 2020.