Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

CEREDO — Golden Girl Group Home in Ceredo is partnering with businesses and individuals in the community to help make Christmas wishes of its residents come true.

The nonprofit, which serves girls from across West Virginia who are wards of the state, is seeking sponsors for its Christmas Angel program. The program is expected to offer 24 girls in the Golden Girl residential facility, as well as eight girls in transitional living apartments, an opportunity to have a merry Christmas.

For more information about how to contribute, call Connie Cole at 304-690-4608. For more information about Golden Girl Group Home, visit gggh.org.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.