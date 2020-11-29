CEREDO — Golden Girl Group Home in Ceredo is partnering with businesses and individuals in the community to help make Christmas wishes of its residents come true.
The nonprofit, which serves girls from across West Virginia who are wards of the state, is seeking sponsors for its Christmas Angel program. The program is expected to offer 24 girls in the Golden Girl residential facility, as well as eight girls in transitional living apartments, an opportunity to have a merry Christmas.
For more information about how to contribute, call Connie Cole at 304-690-4608. For more information about Golden Girl Group Home, visit gggh.org.