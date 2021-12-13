Nikki Thomas (center) was presented with a check for $15,000 from Jay Richert (left) and Sheila Fraley (right) of the Marathon Foundation for the benefit of the Golden Minds Center for Learning and Development and Golden Treasures Resale Shop.
CEREDO — The Golden Minds Center for Learning and Development and Golden Treasures Resale Shop received a $15,000 contribution from the Marathon Foundation on Friday.
Nikki Thomas, development director for the Golden Minds Center, said the money was a much-appreciated gift, and it will be used to support programs within the center to benefits Golden Girl members.
“We are grateful for everything but Marathon has gone above and beyond,” Thomas said. “This money is going to help support the programs within the building, so workforce development and education opportunities.”
Officially opened Oct. 16, Thomas said the Golden Minds Center assists females in the Golden Girl program transitioning into adulthood by providing supplemental education programs and workforce opportunities.
The center includes a classroom area, a kitchen and open space area for events and the resale shop where Golden Girl members work.
Thomas said the workforce opportunities not only teach members how to provide customer service and run registers, but can provide information and resources on how to establish their own businesses one day.
Community relations representative Sheila Fraley and refinery manager Jay Richert presented the check from the Marathon Foundation Friday and said the Golden Minds Center was an example of a positive organization focused on thriving communities and workforce development.
Richert said the Marathon Foundation is happy to support local organizations committed to improving their communities.
“Marathon is a committed corporate citizens to the community, and this is a good example, one of several examples, where we’ve been able to grant money to communities and communities members who are doing great things,” he said. “We’re not the ones executing the work, but when you meet people like Nikki ... and we are able to do something like this, we want to support them.”
The Golden Minds Center for Learning and Development and Golden Treasures Resale Shop is located at 725 Main St., in Ceredo, and the resale shop is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
