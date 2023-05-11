MILTON — The Grand Patrician Resort and Country Club opened the second section of the resort to the public on Wednesday.
The 42-acre course offers natural views, a waterfall and large pond. The par-3 course has nine holes and a practice green.
“Each hole is a replica of a famous par-3 from around the world,” said Tricia Ball, president and chief executive officer of the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, which conducted a ceremonial “tee off” in place of a traditional ribbon cutting.
Ball thanked Jeff Hoops, the resort’s developer.
“We talk about investments to the area and how we can get people to come here, and this is another true testament of you (Hoops) bringing something great to our community,” Ball said during the ceremony.
“We are so thankful for the support from Marshall University, the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce, local and state officials, and everyone who has supported us during this project,” Hoops said.
Hoops said the course was designed by Terry LaGree, a registered landscape architect in Florida, who has a background in the development and planning of golf course communities.
“Nine holes are a replica of a lot of the top nine-hole courses in the world,” Hoops said.
The tee-off ceremony was preceded by a two-person golf tournament. The event also featured a “Closest to the Pin” contest.
“It is challenging,” said Cabell County Commissioner John Mandt Jr., who participated in the tournament. “I’ve driven by, but I haven’t played it. Today was the first time. The Segway golf course carts are very nice.”
Mandt said it’s also very affordable.
“It’s $20 to play nine with your cart, and if you play two rounds, it’s $30,” he said. “I think it’s another good thing if you’re doing an outing with some friends or family. You can also play night golf. I think it’s a bang for your buck and a good time and something that here in the county we don’t offer until now.”
Last month, the resort opened the Canterbury Trail, a new public walking and exercise trail that features a 1.2-mile exercise and walking trail with 18 exercise machines. That was the start of a long project finally coming into reality, Hoops said.
Built in 1936, the former Morris Memorial Hospital and Nursing Home is currently being transformed into the Grand Patrician Resort and Country Club.
The Grand Patrician has partnered with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. Hoops said this will allow the resort to be a part of a more extensive hotel network, which can help bring in guests and increase advertising.
Hoops said the resort will have 109 hotel rooms, a restaurant, a ballroom, a chapel for weddings, a convention center, spa, indoor swimming pool, gym, baseball fields and numerous outdoor recreation activities with a venue with seating for up to 5,000 to house concerts and other performances.
Owned by the Hoops Family Trust, light demolition and construction began in 2018 and slowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other construction issues.
“We have faced some delays due to (supply) chain issues and labor issues, but we are back on track and are hopeful for an opening of the full resort by spring of next year,” Hoops said.