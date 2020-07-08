BARBOURSVILLE — Before you sell that set of golf clubs in your garage, you might want to dust them off one more time.
It’s for a good cause.
Child Evangelism Fellowship of Greater Huntington is hosting its annual Fundraising Golf Scramble at Esquire Golf Course in Barboursville on July 25. From 8 a.m. until noon (with registration beginning at 7 a.m.), four-person teams will showcase their prowess on the links to raise money for CEF.
Child Evangelism Fellowship is a worldwide, nondenominational, Bible-centered organization whose mission is to evangelize children with the gospel and to establish them in a local church.
Nathan Sayre, director of CEF of Greater Huntington, anticipates this event every year.
“It is always a fun day,” he says. “Tee time is at 8 and the round should be done around noon. Then we will serve lunch and distribute prizes. Prizes include both team awards for first, second and third places and individual awards, as well.”
Individual prizes will be given for the longest drive hole, closest-to-the-pin hole and longest putt hole.
“Everyone will walk away with a gift bag and get to pick something off of a prize table,” Sayre adds.
The most rewarding prize for participants, however, will be knowing they have contributed to a worthy cause.
“CEF operates solely on faith-giving, and we have to raise all funding for our organization in every aspect,” says Sayre. “All proceeds from the golf scramble will go directly to help us reach children in the Tri-State area with the gospel of Jesus Christ.”
According to Sayre, 89% of children between the ages of 4 and 14 will never attend church. Therefore, CEF encourages local churches to reach outside of their houses of worship to engage young ones with the gospel.
“We mobilize and equip the local church to reach the most receptive mission field in the world — children,” Sayre explains. “Statistics show that 85% of all individuals who trust the Lord Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior will do so between the ages of 4 and 14.”
In 2019, the Greater Huntington branch reached 4,200 Tri-State children with the gospel; 25 million were reached by CEF worldwide.
Sayre said 40,000 men and women in the U.S. and Canada volunteer their time to work for CEF.
“In our local chapter alone, we have 650 volunteers,” Sayre claims.
Sayre, a Kenova resident who has been with the organization for 16 years, is the only full-time employee of the local CEF chapter. Apart from him and a part-time office manager, the work of CEF is managed by eight local committee members and numerous volunteers.
The Ministry Center, located at 1249 Madison Ave. in Huntington, is the hub of local CEF operations. Overhead is kept low so monetary donations, provided by churches, individuals and fundraisers, go directly to supporting the greater work of CEF.
“One of our biggest initiatives is the after-school Good News Clubs,” Sayre notes. “Churches from counties all around Huntington (Cabell, Putnam, Mason, Lincoln, Logan, Mingo, Wayne, Boyd and Lawrence) minister the gospel to children through these clubs.”
He adds, “We currently have clubs in 59 schools around the Tri-State area.”
Swinging your golf club July 25 will help continue the work of the Good News Clubs. But there are other ways you can contribute, as well.
“We always tell people that there are three ways to help and they all start with the letter ‘P,’” Sayre states. “Prayer, provisions and people. People anywhere and at any time can pray for our ministry. People can also donate via check by mail or credit/debit card on our website. People are needed to volunteer at our Good News Clubs and/or as local committee members.”
Committee members are lay people from different churches and denominations who attend monthly meetings and activities, present the work of CEF to other Christians, and financially and prayerfully support the local ministry.
CEF, which is the largest evangelistic outreach to children in the world, started in 1937. Jesse Irvin Overholtzer was told as a child that he was “too young” to be saved, and he never forgot those words. Spurred on by his conviction that, in fact, children could be born again spiritually, Overholtzer, at age 60, founded Child Evangelism Fellowship.
Sayre is motivated by the same belief today.
“Mark 16:15 says, ‘Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature.’ Children need Jesus, and they need individuals to fulfill the great commission by taking the gospel to them.”
To participate in the Fundraising Golf Scramble, sign up online at www.cefhuntington.com, call 304-522-3777 or show up on the morning of July 25. The cost is $320 per four-person team.
For additional information about CEF, visit its website or Facebook page (CEF of Greater Huntington) or call to schedule an appointment.