CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Golfers of all ages have been at the Chesapeake Golf Range this week practicing their skills and having some fun in a socially distanced manner.
The golf range, which is located across from Chesapeake High School, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. It offers a driving range in addition to miniature golf.
It’s the perfect activity for the warm days of August, which is observed as National Golf Month across the U.S. During the annual celebration of the sport, golfers are encouraged to share their experience and introduce new golfers to the game.
— The Herald-Dispatch