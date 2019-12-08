HUNTINGTON — After staff at Central City Elementary School asked for new coats for about 36 students, an anonymous person stepped up to fill the need.
Principal Keith Thomas said school administration makes sure every student has adequate warm clothing for recess and their commutes to and from school. It was discovered this month that about 36 students who had older coats were in need of some newer ones.
Central City Elementary is designated as a Title I school by the federal government, meaning a large percentage of students come from low-income backgrounds. That’s why Stephanie Heck, one of the moderators of the West End Neighborhood Watch group on Facebook, put out a request last week to help those students get the coats they needed.
A good Samaritan apparently heard the request, contacting the school Friday to find out how they could drop off brand new coats for each student who needs one. Thomas publicly thanked that person, who wanted to remain anonymous.
Heck said she wanted to also thank the anonymous donor.
“I would love to know who they are because I would thank them for giving me peace of mind about the kids,” Heck said. “I would like to ask them to join my group. I have an idea of who it is, but I’m not quite certain.”
Since her request went out, Heck said she’s also heard from members of the Huntington Fire Department, who asked how they could donate some coats as well.
This is the second time the West End Neighborhood Watch has collected coats for students. Its 2,164 members collected 20 or 30 coats last month for students in need. They also collected shoes, socks, underwear, gloves and other winter clothing.
Despite being formed to primarily deter crime in their neighborhood, the group has taken on several other roles, Heck said. Over the years, the group has helped return about 60 lost pets and members have also organized community trash cleanups.
Thomas said the good Samaritan will drop off the new coats sometime this week.