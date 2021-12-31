HUNTINGTON — New Year’s Eve marked the official last day for outgoing Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert.
He tweeted a message from his @MarshalluPres account Friday morning. Gilbert said he “will truly miss the university and Huntington” and gave best wishes to the incoming president, Brad Smith.
My last day as president of Marshall. I will truly miss the university and Huntington. It has been a high honor and privilege serving Marshall. My best wishes to President Smith. May God continue to bless Marshall University. 💚— President Gilbert (@MarshalluPres) December 31, 2021
Earlier this month, Gilbert attended his last Board of Governors meeting as president of the university. There, he said leading the institution was the pinnacle of his 39-year career in higher education. He became president in 2016 after a 2015 search.
“I always woke up every day with anticipation, and I could not wait to go to work,” the former president said at the time.
In April, Gilbert announced that he would not seek a contract extension, citing personal and professional reasons. Following a search, the Board of Governors named Brad Smith, former Intuit CEO and Kenova native, as the next university president at the end of October. Smith will be the first Marshall alumnus to serve in the role. Gilbert will serve in a part-time consulting role at the university.
Legend ! Thank you for everything sir 👏🏽 https://t.co/SClDUthYie— Jamil Roberts (@JamilRoberts) December 31, 2021
Thank you President Gilbert for the positive impact you brought to #WV and to @marshallu— Natalie Tennant (@NatalieTennant) December 31, 2021
I always enjoyed our talks and especially your voting rights experiences you shared with the students. https://t.co/5Vdenr1dzS
Thank you @MarshalluPres Gilbert for your years of service to @MarshallU and the state of WV. Your innovative, enthusiastic leadership and hard work helped grow the influence of Marshall, and I will always cherish our friendship. Wishing you all the best in the future! pic.twitter.com/amfcu2vx74— Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) December 31, 2021
Thank you Dr. Gilbert for everything you’ve done for Marshall University and the Fairfield Community!!! We will never forget your love and dedication to Fairfield. The Fairfield CDC wishes you nothing but the best moving forward.— Fairfield Community Development Corporation (@FCDCHuntington) December 31, 2021
Thank you, President Gilbert! Your leadership, vision and service to Marshall and the state have been exemplary. It was an honor to work with you. It took the skills of an engineer to negotiate the times and challenges of the last few years. Well done, my friend. Best wishes!— Senator Greg Boso, P.E. (@gregboso) December 31, 2021