202101009_hds_mufootball
President Jerome Gilbert celebrates with the members of the 2021 homecoming court during the university’s homecoming football game against Old Dominion on Oct. 9, 2021, in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — New Year’s Eve marked the official last day for outgoing Marshall University President Jerome Gilbert.

He tweeted a message from his @MarshalluPres account Friday morning. Gilbert said he “will truly miss the university and Huntington” and gave best wishes to the incoming president, Brad Smith.

Earlier this month, Gilbert attended his last Board of Governors meeting as president of the university. There, he said leading the institution was the pinnacle of his 39-year career in higher education. He became president in 2016 after a 2015 search. 

“I always woke up every day with anticipation, and I could not wait to go to work,” the former president said at the time.

In April, Gilbert announced that he would not seek a contract extension, citing personal and professional reasons. Following a search, the Board of Governors named Brad Smith, former Intuit CEO and Kenova native, as the next university president at the end of October. Smith will be the first Marshall alumnus to serve in the role. Gilbert will serve in a part-time consulting role at the university. 

